Presidency: ‘I’m still considering my plan, Nigeria’s challenges many’ – Atiku
News photo Daily Post  - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said he is still considering running for the presidency in 2023. Atiku said his consideration on whether to run for the presidency or not was due to the challenges facing the country.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

