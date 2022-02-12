Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


FCT election: Tight security in INEC FCT offic
News photo News Breakers  - Security agents have tighten security at the FCT quarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Central Business District (CBD)…..

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FCT election: Tight security in INEC office Daily Post:
FCT election: Tight security in INEC office
FCT election: Tight security in INEC office The Punch:
FCT election: Tight security in INEC office
FCT Election: Tight Security In INEC Office Information Nigeria:
FCT Election: Tight Security In INEC Office
FCT Election: Tight Security In INEC FCT Office The Street Journal:
FCT Election: Tight Security In INEC FCT Office
FCT election: Tight security in INEC FCT office News Diary Online:
FCT election: Tight security in INEC FCT office
FCT election: Tight security in INEC FCT office The News Guru:
FCT election: Tight security in INEC FCT office
FCT election: Tight security in INEC office Within Nigeria:
FCT election: Tight security in INEC office
FCT Election: Tight Security In INEC Office Tori News:
FCT Election: Tight Security In INEC Office


   More Picks
1 James Brown finally lands in London, dresses like a guy, many congratulate him - Legit, 17 hours ago
2 Russian President Set To Meet Biden, Macron After Warning By United States Over Invasion Of Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 16 hours ago
3 Those seeking Nigeria’s disunity, dismemberment will struggle in vain — Presidency - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
4 Buhari sacks wife, Aisha’s aide, Zainab Kazeem, appoints Sani Zorro as replacement - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
5 Shakeup in Aso Villa as Buhari sacks four aides of Aisha - The Punch, 19 hours ago
6 2023: God is raising a young Nigerian to be President – Bishop Wale Oke - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Ex-Zamfara State Governor, Yari, Flown To United Kingdom In Wheelchair For Medical Treatment - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
8 Strike: ASUU Commences Two-day Meeting, Takes Final Decision On Sunday - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
9 2023: I have a son if you’re Nigeria President – Jonathan backs Bala Mohammed - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Group asks Emefiele to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info