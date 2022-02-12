Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Uzodinma, security agents masterminding genocide in Imo – IPOB tells UN, US, others
News photo Daily Post  - The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Saturday, accused Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and security agencies of masterminding secret genocide in the State. IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, said Nigerian security agents and Southeast security ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

