Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WHO RULES THE WORLD? Chelsea, Palmeiras in crunchy Club World Cup battle
News photo The Nation  - Champions League winners Chelsea and Copa Libertadores champions Palmeiras will do battle in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi today.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FIFA Club World Cup final: Chelsea receives warning ahead of Palmeiras clash Daily Post:
FIFA Club World Cup final: Chelsea receives warning ahead of Palmeiras clash
Chelsea Look To Emulate Man United, Liverpool Ahead Club World Cup Final Clash With Palmeiras Complete Sports:
Chelsea Look To Emulate Man United, Liverpool Ahead Club World Cup Final Clash With Palmeiras
TEAM NEWS!! Chelsea Squad To Face Palmeiras Today Is Out Naija Loaded:
TEAM NEWS!! Chelsea Squad To Face Palmeiras Today Is Out
Pulisic Sends Chelsea Trophy Message Ahead Of Club World Cup Final Against Palmeiras Independent:
Pulisic Sends Chelsea Trophy Message Ahead Of Club World Cup Final Against Palmeiras
Thomas Tuchel Arrives Abu Dhabi Ahead of Club World Cup Final | Watch Not Just OK:
Thomas Tuchel Arrives Abu Dhabi Ahead of Club World Cup Final | Watch
Tuchel Could Take Charge Of Chelsea Against Palmeiras In Club World Cup Final The Will:
Tuchel Could Take Charge Of Chelsea Against Palmeiras In Club World Cup Final
FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea’s squad to face Palmeiras revealed [Full list] Within Nigeria:
FIFA Club World Cup: Chelsea’s squad to face Palmeiras revealed [Full list]


   More Picks
1 Buhari trekked from South-East to Cameroon border for Nigeria – Adesina - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
2 Sadio Mane has stadium named after him for helping Senegal win first-ever AFCON title - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
3 James Brown finally lands in London, dresses like a guy, many congratulate him - Legit, 7 hours ago
4 Tenant given list of items to contribute following death of his landlord - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Russian President Set To Meet Biden, Macron After Warning By United States Over Invasion Of Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
6 Those seeking Nigeria’s disunity, dismemberment will struggle in vain — Presidency - The Eagle Online, 12 hours ago
7 Dorcas Shola Fapson gives update as she gets her Range Rover back after it was sold in Niger - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Adulterated petrol: ‘EFCC should arrest FG for damages’ – Victor Osuagwu - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
9 Military helicopters kill 20 terrorists advancing towards Nigerian Defence Academy - Daily Nigerian, 20 hours ago
10 Shakeup in Aso Villa as Buhari sacks four aides of Aisha - The Punch, 9 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info