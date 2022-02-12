Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Avoid Unnecessary Travel Within Ukraine, Nigerian Embassy Tells Citizens
Channels Television  -   The Nigerian Embassy has informed its citizens living in Ukraine to avoid unnecessary travel within the country. It also urged them to take their individual and collective security seriously and ensure they always carry requisite identification.

20 hours ago
