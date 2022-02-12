Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


DSS Invades Lagos SWAN Secretariat, Excos Blow Hot
Global Village Extra  - By Biyi Lawrence IBADAN(GVE)- The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Lagos chapter, has condemned, in its totality, the activities of the Directorate of State Security (DSS) officials for invading the association’s secretariat on Friday. The ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

SWAN faults DSS for invasion of Lagos secretariat The Herald:
SWAN faults DSS for invasion of Lagos secretariat
Lagos SWAN frowns at DSS’ invasion of secretariat The Eagle Online:
Lagos SWAN frowns at DSS’ invasion of secretariat
Lagos SWAN laments invasion of its secretariat by DSS Prompt News:
Lagos SWAN laments invasion of its secretariat by DSS
DSS operatives invade Lagos SWAN secretariat See Naija:
DSS operatives invade Lagos SWAN secretariat


   More Picks
1 Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp, rescues victims in Cross River - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 Russian President Set To Meet Biden, Macron After Warning By United States Over Invasion Of Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 Osinbajo Wows Audience As He Sings Ruger’s ‘Dior’ - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 How to leverage technology to improve access to education, healthcare, by Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
5 Buhari sacks wife, Aisha’s aide, Zainab Kazeem, appoints Sani Zorro as replacement - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
6 Oxlade says he was betrayed as he apologizes to fans, lady in leaked tape - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 Group asks Emefiele to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 Uzodinma, security agents masterminding genocide in Imo – IPOB tells UN, US, others - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Military school ex-boys drum support for NDLEA drug war - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 Havertz Extra-Time Penalty Secures Chelsea Club World Cup Title - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info