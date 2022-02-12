Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp, rescues victims in Cross River
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigeria Navy on Friday disclosed that it has destroyed at least six camps used by various notorious kidnap gangs while rescuing several victims who were abducted in  Cross River state.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in Cross River The Guardian:
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in Cross River
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers Daily Post:
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers' camps in Cross River
Navy destroys six kidnappers’ camp in Cross River Ripples Nigeria:
Navy destroys six kidnappers’ camp in Cross River
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in Cross River Hope for Nigeria:
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in Cross River
Navy destroys 6 camps of notorious kidnappers in Cross River - P.M. News PM News:
Navy destroys 6 camps of notorious kidnappers in Cross River - P.M. News
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in Cross River Sundiata Post:
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in Cross River
Navy Destroys 6 Kidnappers Camp In Cross River The Street Journal:
Navy Destroys 6 Kidnappers Camp In Cross River
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in C/River Prompt News:
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in C/River
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in C/River News Diary Online:
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in C/River
6 kidnappers’ camps destroyed in Cross River Top Naija:
6 kidnappers’ camps destroyed in Cross River
Nigeria Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in Cross River National Accord:
Nigeria Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in Cross River
Nigerian Navy destroys six kidnappers camp in Cross River The Eagle Online:
Nigerian Navy destroys six kidnappers camp in Cross River
How Navy destroyed 6 kidnappers’ camps in Cross River News Breakers:
How Navy destroyed 6 kidnappers’ camps in Cross River
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in C/River Maritime First Newspaper:
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in C/River
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in Cross River Within Nigeria:
Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp in Cross River


   More Picks
1 Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp, rescues victims in Cross River - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 Russian President Set To Meet Biden, Macron After Warning By United States Over Invasion Of Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 Osinbajo Wows Audience As He Sings Ruger’s ‘Dior’ - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 How to leverage technology to improve access to education, healthcare, by Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
5 Buhari sacks wife, Aisha’s aide, Zainab Kazeem, appoints Sani Zorro as replacement - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
6 Oxlade says he was betrayed as he apologizes to fans, lady in leaked tape - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 Group asks Emefiele to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 Uzodinma, security agents masterminding genocide in Imo – IPOB tells UN, US, others - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Military school ex-boys drum support for NDLEA drug war - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 Havertz Extra-Time Penalty Secures Chelsea Club World Cup Title - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info