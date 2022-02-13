Post News
News at a Glance
Ritual killings: The luxurious lifestyle that doesn't correlate with your income has directly or indirectly influenced the young ones - Actress Chioma Ifemeludike tells entertainers
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Actress Chioma Ifemeludike has reacted to the recent increase in ritual killings across the country.
Additional Sources
Olajide TV:
Ritual killings: The luxurious lifestyle that doesn't correlate with your income has directly or indirectly influenced the young ones - Actress Chioma Ifemeludike tells entertainers
Gist Punch:
Ritual killings: The luxurious lifestyle that doesn't correlate with your income has directly
City Mirror News:
Ritual Killings: Actress, Chioma Ifemeludike Blasts Entertainers For Directly Or Indirectly Influencing Youths
Naija on Point:
Chioma Ifemeludike Comments On The Luxurious Lifestyle Of Entertainers Which Doesn’t Correlate With Their Income
Republican Nigeria:
Actress, Chioma Ifemeludike Blasts Entertainers For Directly Or Indirectly Influencing Youths
Tori News:
Ritual Killings: Actress, Chioma Ifemeludike Blasts Entertainers For Directly Or Indirectly Influencing Youths
1
Oxlade Leaked Tape: Singer Breaks Silence, Reveals Those behind It -
Gist Lovers,
12 hours ago
2
Introduction of TSA reduces corruption to more than 80% – Bureau DG -
National Accord,
10 hours ago
3
DPO killed by bandits in Jibiya, Nigeria’s finest officer – Ganduje -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
4
CDD condemns vote-buying in some polling centres in FCT area council polls -
The News Guru,
18 hours ago
5
Oxlade says he was betrayed as he apologizes to fans, lady in leaked tape -
Legit,
11 hours ago
6
‘How I Saved Money From Nigeria To Fund Ghanaian Movies’ – Yvonne Nelson -
The Will,
8 hours ago
7
UNILAG attracts N17bn research grant in 4 years – VC -
The Guardian,
8 hours ago
8
Goods, properties destroyed in midnight market fire in Ilesa -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
9
Why I’ve never celebrated Valentine’s Day with my husband – Uche Nnanna -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
10
19-month-old pupil flogged by teacher hospitalised, dies five days after -
The Punch,
16 hours ago
