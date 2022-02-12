Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Biden Warns Putin That Ukraine Attack Will Bring ‘Swift And Severe Costs’
Channels Television  -   Efforts to defuse the crisis in Ukraine via a frenzy of telephone diplomacy failed to ease tensions Saturday, with the White House insisting that Russia faces “swift and severe costs” if its troops carry out an invasion.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Russia will face “swift and severe” punishment if Ukraine is invaded: Biden Peoples Gazette:
Russia will face “swift and severe” punishment if Ukraine is invaded: Biden
Biden Warns Putin Of The Street Journal:
Biden Warns Putin Of 'swift And Severe Costs' If Ukraine Attacked
Biden Warns Putin That Ukraine Attack Will Bring ‘Swift And Severe Costs Global Village Extra:
Biden Warns Putin That Ukraine Attack Will Bring ‘Swift And Severe Costs
Biden Threatens Putin With ‘Swift and Severe Costs’ If Russia Takes Ukraine Global Upfront:
Biden Threatens Putin With ‘Swift and Severe Costs’ If Russia Takes Ukraine
Biden warns Putin of ‘swift and severe costs’ if Ukraine attacked News Breakers:
Biden warns Putin of ‘swift and severe costs’ if Ukraine attacked
Biden Warns Putin That Ukraine Attack Will Bring ‘Swift And Severe Costs’ Screen Gist:
Biden Warns Putin That Ukraine Attack Will Bring ‘Swift And Severe Costs’


   More Picks
1 Navy destroys 6 kidnappers camp, rescues victims in Cross River - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
2 Russian President Set To Meet Biden, Macron After Warning By United States Over Invasion Of Ukraine - Sahara Reporters, 24 hours ago
3 Osinbajo Wows Audience As He Sings Ruger’s ‘Dior’ - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
4 How to leverage technology to improve access to education, healthcare, by Osinbajo - The Eagle Online, 22 hours ago
5 Buhari sacks wife, Aisha’s aide, Zainab Kazeem, appoints Sani Zorro as replacement - Ripples Nigeria, 24 hours ago
6 Oxlade says he was betrayed as he apologizes to fans, lady in leaked tape - Legit, 4 hours ago
7 Group asks Emefiele to contest 2023 presidency - The Cable, 22 hours ago
8 Uzodinma, security agents masterminding genocide in Imo – IPOB tells UN, US, others - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
9 Military school ex-boys drum support for NDLEA drug war - Nigerian Tribune, 23 hours ago
10 Havertz Extra-Time Penalty Secures Chelsea Club World Cup Title - Channels Television, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info