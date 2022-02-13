Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osinbajo, Air Force reportedly apologise to Ortom after he was barred from welcoming the vice president
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has reportedly tendered an apology to the governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom over the conduct of security personnel attached to the gate of the Air Force Base in M

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Air Force personnel bars Ortom from welcoming Osinbajo to Benue News Wire NGR:
Air Force personnel bars Ortom from welcoming Osinbajo to Benue
Osinbajo, Air Force reportedly apologise to Ortom after he was barred from welcoming the vice president Olajide TV:
Osinbajo, Air Force reportedly apologise to Ortom after he was barred from welcoming the vice president
Osinbajo, Air Force reportedly apologise to Ortom after he was barred from welcoming the vice president Within Nigeria:
Osinbajo, Air Force reportedly apologise to Ortom after he was barred from welcoming the vice president


   More Picks
1 Oxlade Leaked Tape: Singer Breaks Silence, Reveals Those behind It - Gist Lovers, 12 hours ago
2 Introduction of TSA reduces corruption to more than 80% – Bureau DG - National Accord, 10 hours ago
3 DPO killed by bandits in Jibiya, Nigeria’s finest officer – Ganduje - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
4 CDD condemns vote-buying in some polling centres in FCT area council polls - The News Guru, 18 hours ago
5 Oxlade says he was betrayed as he apologizes to fans, lady in leaked tape - Legit, 11 hours ago
6 ‘How I Saved Money From Nigeria To Fund Ghanaian Movies’ – Yvonne Nelson - The Will, 8 hours ago
7 UNILAG attracts N17bn research grant in 4 years – VC - The Guardian, 8 hours ago
8 Goods, properties destroyed in midnight market fire in Ilesa - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 Why I’ve never celebrated Valentine’s Day with my husband – Uche Nnanna - The Punch, 15 hours ago
10 19-month-old pupil flogged by teacher hospitalised, dies five days after - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info