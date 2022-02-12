Electoral Act Amendment: Presidency Afraid Of APC’s 2023 Chances, Says Wike Channels Television - Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike says President Mohammedu Buhari is afraid that giving assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill will make his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to fail in the 2023 general election.



