Owner Of Collapsed Building Arrested As Death Roll Rises
The Street Journal  - At least three dead bodies have been recovered from the rubbles of a three-storey building that collapsed on Saturday afternoon at Akanbi Crescent, Yaba, Lagos State. Two persons have also been rescued by emergency workers.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

