Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyberbullying by loan sharks
News photo The Guardian  - Some Nigerians have been complaining about improper activities of “loan sharks” who offer them unsolicited loan facilities only to start harassing them when there is delay in repayment.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyberbullying by loan sharks The Nation:
Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyberbullying by loan sharks
Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyberbullying by loan sharks | Metro | herald.ng The Herald:
Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyberbullying by loan sharks | Metro | herald.ng
Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyber bullying by loan sharks Peoples Gazette:
Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyber bullying by loan sharks
Nigerians Decry Threat, Intimidation, Cyberbullying By Loan Sharks The Street Journal:
Nigerians Decry Threat, Intimidation, Cyberbullying By Loan Sharks
Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyberbullying by loan sharks, Apps News Wire NGR:
Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyberbullying by loan sharks, Apps
Nigerians condemn threat, intimidation, cyberbullying by loan sharks Pulse Nigeria:
Nigerians condemn threat, intimidation, cyberbullying by loan sharks
Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyber bullying by loan sharks National Daily:
Nigerians decry threat, intimidation, cyber bullying by loan sharks


   More Picks
1 Gunmen struck in Enugu again, kill four policemen | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
2 “Tinubu is sick” – Sowore reacts as video showing his wet cloth emerges online - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber's afterparty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Police foil bandits’ attack, rescue 20 abducted victims in Niger - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian Troops Foil ISWAP Terrorists’ Attacks, Rescue Abducted Passengers In Borno - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 ‘How I Saved Money From Nigeria To Fund Ghanaian Movies’ – Yvonne Nelson - The Will, 23 hours ago
7 Teacher in Delta state arrested after 19-month-old pupil he allegedly flogged mercilessly died in the hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Photos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the 5th edition of Lagos West senatorial district town hall - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
9 Gov Makinde not behind attack on Sunday Igboho's residence -Lawyer - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Kidnapped web developer narrates ordeal, seeks arrest of perpetrators - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info