Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I certainly believe in Alex Iwobi - Everton coach, Frank Lampard
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Everton coach, Frank Lampard has assured Super Eagles player, Alex Iwobi, that he believes in him while urging the star to also believe in himself to thrive at the club.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

I Certainly Believe in Alex Iwobi – Everton Coach, Frank Lampard Monte Oz Live:
I Certainly Believe in Alex Iwobi – Everton Coach, Frank Lampard
I certainly believe in Alex Iwobi - Everton coach, Frank Lampard Gist Punch:
I certainly believe in Alex Iwobi - Everton coach, Frank Lampard
Why I believe in Alex Iwobi – Everton coach, Frank Lampard Within Nigeria:
Why I believe in Alex Iwobi – Everton coach, Frank Lampard
I certainly believe in Alex Iwobi – Everton coach, Frank Lampard GQ Buzz:
I certainly believe in Alex Iwobi – Everton coach, Frank Lampard


   More Picks
1 Oxlade Leaked Tape: Singer Breaks Silence, Reveals Those behind It - Gist Lovers, 18 hours ago
2 Teacher in Delta state arrested after 19-month-old pupil he allegedly flogged mercilessly died in the hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber's afterparty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 CDD condemns vote-buying in some polling centres in FCT area council polls - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
5 ‘How I Saved Money From Nigeria To Fund Ghanaian Movies’ – Yvonne Nelson - The Will, 14 hours ago
6 DPO killed by bandits in Jibiya, Nigeria’s finest officer – Ganduje - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
7 FCT Decides 2022: APC, PDP win 3 area councils each as results troop in - Legit, 8 hours ago
8 Lawan urges Nigerians to continue to trust APC to rule Nigeria - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
9 Oxlade says he was betrayed as he apologizes to fans, lady in leaked tape - Legit, 17 hours ago
10 UNILAG attracts N17bn research grant in 4 years – VC - The Guardian, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info