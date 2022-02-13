Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber's afterparty
Linda Ikeji Blog
- American rapper, Kodak Black, was among three people shot early Saturday February 12, as he was leaving a party held for Justin Bieber in West Hollywood, California.
The 24
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Rapper, Kodak Black Shot Outside Justin Bieber After Party Venue ==== Rapper, Kodak Black was on Saturday shot alongside three other persons outside a restaurant in Los Angeles where singer, Justin Bieber was hosting an after-party.
Pulse Nigeria:
American Rapper, Kodak Black shot outside Justin Bieber's event venue.
PM News:
Gunman shoots Kodak Black at Bieber's concert - P.M. News
News Break:
Kodak Black Shot At Justin Bieber’s After Party
Instablog 9ja:
Rapper Kodak Black, three others sh#t at Justin Bieber’s afterparty . .
Global Village Extra:
Kodak Black, Three Others Injured In Shooting Outside Bieber's Afterparty
More Picks
1
Terrorism: Pastor Adeboye predicts what will happen in North East of Nigeria -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
Oxlade Leaked Tape: Singer Breaks Silence, Reveals Those behind It -
Gist Lovers,
12 hours ago
3
Teacher in Delta state arrested after 19-month-old pupil he allegedly flogged mercilessly died in the hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
4
Introduction of TSA reduces corruption to more than 80% – Bureau DG -
National Accord,
10 hours ago
5
DPO killed by bandits in Jibiya, Nigeria’s finest officer – Ganduje -
Daily Post,
12 hours ago
6
CDD condemns vote-buying in some polling centres in FCT area council polls -
The News Guru,
18 hours ago
7
Oxlade says he was betrayed as he apologizes to fans, lady in leaked tape -
Legit,
11 hours ago
8
Ritual killings: The luxurious lifestyle that doesn't correlate with your income has directly or indirectly influenced the young ones - Actress Chioma Ifemeludike tells entertainers -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
9
‘How I Saved Money From Nigeria To Fund Ghanaian Movies’ – Yvonne Nelson -
The Will,
8 hours ago
10
UNILAG attracts N17bn research grant in 4 years – VC -
The Guardian,
8 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...