Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Delta Govt Shuts School After 19-Month-Old Pupil Flogged By Teacher Dies
News Breakers
- Delta Govt Shuts School After 19-Month-Old Pupil Flogged By Teacher Dies
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Sahara Reporters:
Delta Government Shuts Down School Where Teachers Flogged One-Year-Old Pupil To Death
The Punch:
Delta shuts down school as 19-month-old pupil dies after teacher's flogging
Leadership:
Delta Govt Shuts School Where Teacher Flogged 1-yr-old Pupil To Death
The News Guru:
Delta govt shuts down school over death of one-year pupil
News Break:
19-Month-Old Pupil Flogged By Teacher Is Dead, Gov Okowa Shuts School
More Picks
1
Gunmen struck in Enugu again, kill four policemen | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
21 hours ago
2
“Tinubu is sick” – Sowore reacts as video showing his wet cloth emerges online -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
3
Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber's afterparty -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
4
Police foil bandits’ attack, rescue 20 abducted victims in Niger -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
5
Nigerian Troops Foil ISWAP Terrorists’ Attacks, Rescue Abducted Passengers In Borno -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
6
‘How I Saved Money From Nigeria To Fund Ghanaian Movies’ – Yvonne Nelson -
The Will,
23 hours ago
7
Teacher in Delta state arrested after 19-month-old pupil he allegedly flogged mercilessly died in the hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
8
Photos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the 5th edition of Lagos West senatorial district town hall -
The Eagle Online,
14 hours ago
9
Gov Makinde not behind attack on Sunday Igboho's residence -Lawyer -
The Punch,
21 hours ago
10
Kidnapped web developer narrates ordeal, seeks arrest of perpetrators -
Nigerian Tribune,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...