FIBA Women’s World Cup Ticket: Sports Minister Congratulates D’Tigress

The ladies, who are three times Afrobasketball champions beat their Malian opponents 73-69 on ... Complete Sports - Sports Minister Sunday Dare has congratulated the Nigerian national women basketball team, D'Tigress for picking a ticket to the FIBA Women's World Cup.The ladies, who are three times Afrobasketball champions beat their Malian opponents 73-69 on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%