Osinbajo, Makinde, others to pay tribute to late Governor Alao-Akala today Vanguard News - Vice President Yemi Osinbajo alongside Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and other prominent Nigerians are among dignitaries expected at the 'Day of Tributes' in honour of the late former Governor Adebayo Alao-Akala of the state



News Credibility Score: 99%