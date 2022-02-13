Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC warns against hoarding of fuel, hike in pump price in Kwara
News photo Daily Post  - The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Sunday, threatened to seal fuel stations engaged in hoarding or selling petrol above the official pump price in the state.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price The Guardian:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price The Nation:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price The Sun:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price
NSCDC Warns Against Hoarding Of Fuel, Hike In Pump Price In Kwara Independent:
NSCDC Warns Against Hoarding Of Fuel, Hike In Pump Price In Kwara
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price The News Guru:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding - P.M. News PM News:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding - P.M. News
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking  price Sundiata Post:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking  price
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking  price News Diary Online:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking  price
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price — NEWSVERGE
NSCDC Warns Fuel Marketers Against Hoarding, Hiking Price The Street Journal:
NSCDC Warns Fuel Marketers Against Hoarding, Hiking Price
NSCDC cautions fuel marketers against hoarding, inflating price National Accord:
NSCDC cautions fuel marketers against hoarding, inflating price
NSCDC Threatens to Seal Fuel Stations Hoarding Petrol Business Post Nigeria:
NSCDC Threatens to Seal Fuel Stations Hoarding Petrol
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price Pulse Nigeria:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against artificial scarcity, hiking price
NSCDC warns fuel stations against hoarding petroleum products 1st for Credible News:
NSCDC warns fuel stations against hoarding petroleum products
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price Within Nigeria:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price National Daily:
NSCDC warns fuel marketers against hoarding, hiking price


   More Picks
1 Police arrest proprietress, teacher in Delta for allegedly flogging 19-month-old baby to death - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Police foil bandits’ attack, rescue 20 abducted victims in Niger - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 It’s Official: ASUU declares one-month warning strike - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
7 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet - Julia Blaise Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Again, Buhari Vows To Protect Nigerians Against Market Abuses, Social Injustices - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
10 Makinde approves appointment of Lekan Balogun as 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland - Daily Post, 43 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info