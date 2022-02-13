Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FCT Election: See Final Results as Declared by INEC
News photo This Day  - APC, PDP Win 3 Area Councils Each AMAC – PDP (new) Kuje – PDP (re-elected) Bwari- PDP (re-elected) Gwagwalada –  APC (new) Kwali – APC (re-elected) Abaji – APC (new)

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

