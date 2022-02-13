Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Suspected cultist reveals how he sold his brother out to be killed
News photo Vanguard News  - A 28-year-old self-confessed member of the Aiye confraternity group who was arrested by operatives of the Intelligence Response Team, IRT  has revealed how he sold his brother out to be killed by members of his group during a reprisal attack, in the ...

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Suspected Cultist Reveals How He Sold His Brother Out To Be Killed The Street Journal:
Suspected Cultist Reveals How He Sold His Brother Out To Be Killed
Suspected cultist reveals how he sold his brother out to be killed Within Nigeria:
Suspected cultist reveals how he sold his brother out to be killed


   More Picks
1 Oxlade Leaked Tape: Singer Breaks Silence, Reveals Those behind It - Gist Lovers, 23 hours ago
2 Teacher in Delta state arrested after 19-month-old pupil he allegedly flogged mercilessly died in the hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
3 Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber's afterparty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 Why I appreciate mothers of my kids - Tiwa Savage's ex-husband, Teebillz - The Punch, 13 hours ago
5 ‘How I Saved Money From Nigeria To Fund Ghanaian Movies’ – Yvonne Nelson - The Will, 19 hours ago
6 DPO killed by bandits in Jibiya, Nigeria’s finest officer – Ganduje - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 FCT Decides 2022: APC, PDP win 3 area councils each as results troop in - Legit, 13 hours ago
8 Oxlade says he was betrayed as he apologizes to fans, lady in leaked tape - Legit, 22 hours ago
9 ASUU yet to decide on strike action as meeting continues - The Nation, 16 hours ago
10 UNILAG attracts N17bn research grant in 4 years – VC - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info