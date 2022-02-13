Post News
News at a Glance
Nigerian governor claims ‘witches’ filed court case against government
Premium Times
- According to Nigeria’s criminal law, it is an offence to accuse any person of being a witch.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Udom says ?witches? filed court case against his government for building a worship center
PM News:
ICYMI: Gov. Udom says 'witches' filed court cases against him - P.M. News
News Wire NGR:
Akwa Ibom State Governor dragged to court by “witches” for building a Christian worship centre
Diamond Celebrities:
Nigerian Governor Claims ‘Witches’ Filed Court Case Against Government
Olajide TV:
Governor Udom says ‘witches’ filed court case against his government for building a worship center
More Picks
1
Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber's afterparty -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Police arrest proprietress, teacher in Delta for allegedly flogging 19-month-old baby to death -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
3
Photos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the 5th edition of Lagos West senatorial district town hall -
The Eagle Online,
17 hours ago
4
Nigerian Troops Foil ISWAP Terrorists’ Attacks, Rescue Abducted Passengers In Borno -
Sahara Reporters,
23 hours ago
5
Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
6
Police foil bandits’ attack, rescue 20 abducted victims in Niger -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
7
Teacher in Delta state arrested after 19-month-old pupil he allegedly flogged mercilessly died in the hospital -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
8
WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates -
Legit,
25 mins ago
9
Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
3 hours ago
10
Canada Police Arrest Protesters In Bid To Clear Border Bridge -
Channels Television,
19 hours ago
