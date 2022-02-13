Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian governor claims ‘witches’ filed court case against government
News photo Premium Times  - According to Nigeria’s criminal law, it is an offence to accuse any person of being a witch.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Governor Udom says ?witches? filed court case against his government for building a worship center Linda Ikeji Blog:
Governor Udom says ?witches? filed court case against his government for building a worship center
ICYMI: Gov. Udom says PM News:
ICYMI: Gov. Udom says 'witches' filed court cases against him - P.M. News
Akwa Ibom State Governor dragged to court by “witches” for building a Christian worship centre News Wire NGR:
Akwa Ibom State Governor dragged to court by “witches” for building a Christian worship centre
Nigerian Governor Claims ‘Witches’ Filed Court Case Against Government Diamond Celebrities:
Nigerian Governor Claims ‘Witches’ Filed Court Case Against Government
Governor Udom says ‘witches’ filed court case against his government for building a worship center Olajide TV:
Governor Udom says ‘witches’ filed court case against his government for building a worship center


   More Picks
1 Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber's afterparty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Police arrest proprietress, teacher in Delta for allegedly flogging 19-month-old baby to death - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Photos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the 5th edition of Lagos West senatorial district town hall - The Eagle Online, 17 hours ago
4 Nigerian Troops Foil ISWAP Terrorists’ Attacks, Rescue Abducted Passengers In Borno - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Police foil bandits’ attack, rescue 20 abducted victims in Niger - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Teacher in Delta state arrested after 19-month-old pupil he allegedly flogged mercilessly died in the hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 25 mins ago
9 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Canada Police Arrest Protesters In Bid To Clear Border Bridge - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info