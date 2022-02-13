Ehi Ogbebor's man takes her on a romantic trip to ring in Valentine's Day (video)







They both packed bags for a trip on the eve of Valentine's Day and when they arrived Linda Ikeji Blog - Ehi Ogbebor has shared videos and photos showing her man spoiling her for Valentine's Day.They both packed bags for a trip on the eve of Valentine's Day and when they arrived



News Credibility Score: 99%