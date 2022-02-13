Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ehi Ogbebor's man takes her on a romantic trip to ring in Valentine's Day (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Ehi Ogbebor has shared videos and photos showing her man spoiling her for Valentine's Day.

 

They both packed bags for a trip on the eve of Valentine's Day and when they arrived

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Valentine: Ehi Ogbebor and new lover go on romantic trip, floods IG with photos Legit:
Valentine: Ehi Ogbebor and new lover go on romantic trip, floods IG with photos
Valentine: Ehi Ogbebor’s man takes her on a romantic trip | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Valentine: Ehi Ogbebor’s man takes her on a romantic trip | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ehi Ogbebor treated to a Valentine Gist Reel:
Ehi Ogbebor treated to a Valentine's Day get away trip by her man


   More Picks
1 Gunmen struck in Enugu again, kill four policemen | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
2 “Tinubu is sick” – Sowore reacts as video showing his wet cloth emerges online - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
3 Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber's afterparty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Police foil bandits’ attack, rescue 20 abducted victims in Niger - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
5 Nigerian Troops Foil ISWAP Terrorists’ Attacks, Rescue Abducted Passengers In Borno - Sahara Reporters, 19 hours ago
6 ‘How I Saved Money From Nigeria To Fund Ghanaian Movies’ – Yvonne Nelson - The Will, 23 hours ago
7 Teacher in Delta state arrested after 19-month-old pupil he allegedly flogged mercilessly died in the hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
8 Photos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the 5th edition of Lagos West senatorial district town hall - The Eagle Online, 14 hours ago
9 Gov Makinde not behind attack on Sunday Igboho's residence -Lawyer - The Punch, 21 hours ago
10 Kidnapped web developer narrates ordeal, seeks arrest of perpetrators - Nigerian Tribune, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info