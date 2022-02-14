Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Adesanya beats Whittaker via unanimous decision to retain UFC 271 crown
News photo The Guardian  - Israel Adesanya, early yesterday morning, successfully defended his middleweight title against Robert Whittaker in the main event of UFC 271, winning the bout by unanimous decision.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

