FCT council polls: Why PDP defeated Buhari’s APC in AMAC Daily Trust - Wins Bwari, Kuje, APC wins Abaji, Gwagwalada, Kwali The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has floored the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Abuja Municipal Area Council, the council that hosts Nigeria’s seat of power, Aso Rock Villa. Aside ...



News Credibility Score: 99%