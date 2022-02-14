Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Fuel sells for N400/litre in Abuja, others, scarcity persists in Lagos
News photo The Punch  - Residents of Abuja and neighbouring states of Niger and Nasarawa are still facing tough times sourcing for Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, with the commodity selling for as high as N400/litre by black marketers.

