Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


2023 : Nigerians in Germany Host Sen. Orji Kalu, Endorse Him For President (Photos)
News photo Nigeria Breaking News  - 9News Nigeria
Citing his national acceptance and governance expertise , Nigerians in Germany under aegis of the Nigerian Union on Sunday declared their alliegance and support to Read more
9News Nigeria

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

2023: Nigerians in Germany host Sen. Orji Kalu, endorse him for President Vanguard News:
2023: Nigerians in Germany host Sen. Orji Kalu, endorse him for President
Nigerians in Germany host Kalu, endorse him for president The Sun:
Nigerians in Germany host Kalu, endorse him for president
2023 Presidency: Nigerians in Germany endorse, galvanise support for Orji Kalu National Accord:
2023 Presidency: Nigerians in Germany endorse, galvanise support for Orji Kalu
2023 Presidency: Nigerians in Germany endorse, galvanise support for Orji Kalu Sundiata Post:
2023 Presidency: Nigerians in Germany endorse, galvanise support for Orji Kalu
Nigerians in Germany host Kalu, endorse him for president The Eagle Online:
Nigerians in Germany host Kalu, endorse him for president


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 How Abba Kyari negotiated release of 25kg cocaine, offered $61, 400 cash –NDLEA - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Child soldiers still recruited, used in fighting Nigeria’s Boko Haram war: UNICEF - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria churches need cleansing, says Bishop Adeoye - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
9 NDLEA Releases Evidence Showing Abba Kyari Allegedly Trafficking Cocaine (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info