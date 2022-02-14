Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

IPOB must apologize to Igbo people for its mistakes and naughtiness and for initially ordering Sit-at-home in SouthEast - Ohaneze Ndigbo
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised the leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to tender an apology to the residents of the South-East for initially issuing a sit-at-home order in the region.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

