Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Seun Kuti has alleged that "99%" of the wealth in Nigeria is made by sacrificing lives. The musician took to Twitter to claim that "all your big men and women are ritualists". He added that "Nigeria itself is a money ritual".

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

"Which African rich man does not kill people for money?" – Seun Kuti asks Yaba Left Online:
"Which African rich man does not kill people for money?" – Seun Kuti asks
Which African Rich Man Does Not Kill People For Money? – Seun Kuti Asks Independent:
Which African Rich Man Does Not Kill People For Money? – Seun Kuti Asks
Which African rich man does not kill people for money? – Seun Kuti asks My Celebrity & I:
Which African rich man does not kill people for money? – Seun Kuti asks
Which African rich man does not kill people for money? Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Which African rich man does not kill people for money?
Which African Rich Man No Dey Kill People For Money – Seun Kuti Asks Online Nigeria:
Which African Rich Man No Dey Kill People For Money – Seun Kuti Asks
Which African Rich Man No Dey Kill People For Money Republican Nigeria:
Which African Rich Man No Dey Kill People For Money
Which African Rich Man No Dey Kill People For Money - Seun Kuti Asks Tori News:
Which African Rich Man No Dey Kill People For Money - Seun Kuti Asks


   More Picks
1 Rapper Kodak Black shot while leaving Justin Bieber's afterparty - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Police arrest proprietress, teacher in Delta for allegedly flogging 19-month-old baby to death - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
3 Photos: Gov. Sanwo-Olu and Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the 5th edition of Lagos West senatorial district town hall - The Eagle Online, 18 hours ago
4 Nigerian Troops Foil ISWAP Terrorists’ Attacks, Rescue Abducted Passengers In Borno - Sahara Reporters, 23 hours ago
5 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 Police foil bandits’ attack, rescue 20 abducted victims in Niger - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Teacher in Delta state arrested after 19-month-old pupil he allegedly flogged mercilessly died in the hospital - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
8 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 26 mins ago
9 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
10 Canada Police Arrest Protesters In Bid To Clear Border Bridge - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info