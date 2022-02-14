Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Child soldiers still recruited, used in fighting Nigeria’s Boko Haram war: UNICEF
News photo Peoples Gazette  - UNICEF noted that from 2009, more than 8,000 girls and boys have been recruited and used as child soldiers in different roles by armed groups.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

