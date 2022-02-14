Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom
News photo Daily Post  - Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Akwa Ibom State Command on Saturday raided an illegal mining site located at Obo Ikot Ita in the Nsit-Ibom Local Government Area of the state and arrested one suspect.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

