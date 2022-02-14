Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


True story of how Governor Udom was sued by witches and wizards for building a church | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Ladun Liadi Blog  - Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has narrated how he was taken to court by “witches” for building a Christian worship centre in the state.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Akwa Ibom: Why Daily Post:
Akwa Ibom: Why 'witches, wizards dragged me to court' - Gov Udom Emmanuel
Governor Udom reveals how witches and wizards sued his government for building worship center Information Nigeria:
Governor Udom reveals how witches and wizards sued his government for building worship center
Governor Udom reveals how witches and wizards sued his government for building worship center Within Nigeria:
Governor Udom reveals how witches and wizards sued his government for building worship center
A Global Village Extra:
A'Ibom: ‘Witches, Wizards Dragged Me To Court’ Over Worship Center – Emmanuel
Governor Udom Reveals Reason Witches And Wizards Dragged Him To Court Naija News:
Governor Udom Reveals Reason Witches And Wizards Dragged Him To Court


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 How Abba Kyari negotiated release of 25kg cocaine, offered $61, 400 cash –NDLEA - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Child soldiers still recruited, used in fighting Nigeria’s Boko Haram war: UNICEF - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Abba Kyari: Police reveal identities of suspected international drug barons, NDLEA officials involved - Legit, 38 mins ago
8 Protest As Nigerian Customs Officers Shoot Man Dead While Chasing Smugglers In Ogun - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
9 Lady in Oxlade’s Leaked Tape Calls Him Out Once Again For Snubbing Her After Being Disowned By Family (Screenshot) - Edujandon, 18 hours ago
10 Nigeria churches need cleansing, says Bishop Adeoye - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info