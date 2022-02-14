Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria churches need cleansing, says Bishop Adeoye
The Eagle Online  - The cleric who also serves as the Lead Bishop, Worldwide Anglican Church (WAC), Nigeria and Spokesman, World Bishops' Council (WBC), Africa decried the rising spate of fake pastors in the country.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Fake pastors are worse than bandits, says Bishop Adeoye The Sun:
Fake pastors are worse than bandits, says Bishop Adeoye
Fake pastors are worse than bandits, says Bishop Adeoye Republican Nigeria:
Fake pastors are worse than bandits, says Bishop Adeoye
Fake Pastors Are Worse Than Bandits, Says Bishop Adeoye City Mirror News:
Fake Pastors Are Worse Than Bandits, Says Bishop Adeoye
Fake pastors are worse than bandits, says Bishop Adeoye Affairs TV:
Fake pastors are worse than bandits, says Bishop Adeoye


   More Picks
1 Police arrest proprietress, teacher in Delta for allegedly flogging 19-month-old baby to death - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Police foil bandits’ attack, rescue 20 abducted victims in Niger - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 It’s Official: ASUU declares one-month warning strike - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
7 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet - Julia Blaise Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Again, Buhari Vows To Protect Nigerians Against Market Abuses, Social Injustices - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
10 Makinde approves appointment of Lekan Balogun as 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland - Daily Post, 44 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info