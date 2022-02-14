Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Osun NSCDC secures forfeiture of tankers laden with adulterated diesel
News photo Daily Post  - The Osun State Command of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has secured the forfeiture of three tankers laden with adulterated diesel.

10 hours ago
