Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


It’s Official: ASUU declares one-month warning strike
News photo Premium Times  - PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported that the union had agreed on a one-month strike at the end of its meeting early Monday.

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

ASUU To Go On A One-Month Warning Strike Naija Loaded:
ASUU To Go On A One-Month Warning Strike
ASUU Declares One-Month Warning Strike Independent:
ASUU Declares One-Month Warning Strike
ASUU opts for one-month warning strike The Eagle Online:
ASUU opts for one-month warning strike
ASUU opts for one-month warning strike - P.M. News PM News:
ASUU opts for one-month warning strike - P.M. News
ASUU to go on one-month warning strike | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
ASUU to go on one-month warning strike | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Reactions As ASUU Embarks On One-month Warning Strike Naija News:
Reactions As ASUU Embarks On One-month Warning Strike
ASUU opts for one-month warning strike Republican Nigeria:
ASUU opts for one-month warning strike
ASUU OPT FOR ONE MONTH WARNING STRIKE Star News:
ASUU OPT FOR ONE MONTH WARNING STRIKE


   More Picks
1 Police arrest proprietress, teacher in Delta for allegedly flogging 19-month-old baby to death - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Police foil bandits’ attack, rescue 20 abducted victims in Niger - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 It’s Official: ASUU declares one-month warning strike - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
7 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet - Julia Blaise Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Again, Buhari Vows To Protect Nigerians Against Market Abuses, Social Injustices - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
10 Makinde approves appointment of Lekan Balogun as 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland - Daily Post, 44 mins ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info