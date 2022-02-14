Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


JAMB Has No Power To Decide Qualification For Admission - ASUU
News photo The Nigeria Lawyer  - President of the union, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, after announcing a four-week strike action beginning from February 14, lamented that the autonomy of universities is under increasing threat by the meddlesome activities of JAMB in admission processes ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

JAMB has no power to decide qualification for admission – ASUU Daily Trust:
JAMB has no power to decide qualification for admission – ASUU
JAMB has no power to conduct admissions –ASUU The Punch:
JAMB has no power to conduct admissions –ASUU
JAMB Has No Power To Decide Qualification For Admission – ASUU Information Nigeria:
JAMB Has No Power To Decide Qualification For Admission – ASUU
JAMB has no power to decide qualification for admission – ASUU Nigerian Eye:
JAMB has no power to decide qualification for admission – ASUU
ASUU hits JAMB, says Board has no power to conduct admissions Republican Nigeria:
ASUU hits JAMB, says Board has no power to conduct admissions


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 How Abba Kyari negotiated release of 25kg cocaine, offered $61, 400 cash –NDLEA - The Punch, 19 hours ago
5 Child soldiers still recruited, used in fighting Nigeria’s Boko Haram war: UNICEF - Peoples Gazette, 21 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Nigeria churches need cleansing, says Bishop Adeoye - The Eagle Online, 19 hours ago
9 NDLEA Releases Evidence Showing Abba Kyari Allegedly Trafficking Cocaine (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 19 hours ago
10 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info