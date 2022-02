Abba Kyari: IG of Police told to arrest, hand over suspended police chief to NDLEA Politics Nigeria - An Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, should “immediately order the arrest of Abba Kyari and hand him over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, in ...



