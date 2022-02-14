Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Green Energy International Limited donates mini barracks to Nigeria Navy
Vanguard News  - The outgoing Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command Rear Admiral S.K Ibrahim have affirmed that that the Nigeria Navy will continue to provide adequate security to critical national assets (CNA) in the Niger Delta to ensure increased ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Green Energy Donates Mini Barracks To Nigeria Navy Leadership:
Green Energy Donates Mini Barracks To Nigeria Navy
Green Energy donates mini barracks to Navy The Guardian:
Green Energy donates mini barracks to Navy
GEIL donates mini barracks to Nigeria Navy The Nation:
GEIL donates mini barracks to Nigeria Navy
Green Energy Donates Mini Barracks To Navy The Street Journal:
Green Energy Donates Mini Barracks To Navy
Green Energy donates mini-barracks to Nigerian Navy PM News:
Green Energy donates mini-barracks to Nigerian Navy


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Bandits abduct Customs officer, demand N10m ransom - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
5 Child soldiers still recruited, used in fighting Nigeria’s Boko Haram war: UNICEF - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM - Prompt News, 12 hours ago
9 NDLEA Releases Evidence Showing Abba Kyari Allegedly Trafficking Cocaine (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info