Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Okocha reacts to Amuneke’s appointment as Super Eagles’ coach ahead of Ghana clash
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria legend, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha has reacted to the appointment of former Barcelona winger, Emmanuel Amuneke as Super Eagles assistant coach.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Amuneke’s Appointment Will Bring Positive Value To Eagles –Okocha Complete Sports:
Amuneke’s Appointment Will Bring Positive Value To Eagles –Okocha
Okocha reacts to Amuneke’s appointment as Super Eagles’ coach ahead of Ghana clash My Celebrity & I:
Okocha reacts to Amuneke’s appointment as Super Eagles’ coach ahead of Ghana clash
Nigeria vs Ghana: Okocha reacts to Amuneke’s appointment Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Okocha reacts to Amuneke’s appointment
Nigeria vs Ghana: Jay Jay Okocha reveals expectation from Super Eagles Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Jay Jay Okocha reveals expectation from Super Eagles
Nigeria Vs Ghana: Jay Jay Okocha Reveals Expectation From Super Eagles Fresh Reporters:
Nigeria Vs Ghana: Jay Jay Okocha Reveals Expectation From Super Eagles
Nigeria vs Ghana: Okocha reacts to Amuneke’s appointment Kemi Filani Blog:
Nigeria vs Ghana: Okocha reacts to Amuneke’s appointment


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Pantami should not be treated as a professor — ASUU - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
7 Bandits abduct Customs officer, demand N10m ransom - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
8 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet - Julia Blaise Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info