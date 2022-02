Shehu Sani Appreciate Military’s Effort Against Terrorism As 104 Bandits Surrender Global Village Extra - By Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN(GVE)- Shehu Sani, former Kaduna Central Senator, has appreciated the efforts of the Nigerian Army after 104 Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, fighters surrendered to the military in Borno State. Sani, however, warned ...



News Credibility Score: 99%