Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One killed, two injured as customs engage smugglers in Ogun
News photo Daily Post  - One Abdulrosheed Dada has reportedly been shot dead by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun State. Dada, who was popularly known as Yoboro, had died after he was shot during an encounter with the NCS operatives on Ayetoro road, near ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Customs, smugglers clash claims one in Ogun Nigerian Tribune:
Customs, smugglers clash claims one in Ogun
One Die, Two Injured In Customs Smugglers Face-off In Ogun Independent:
One Die, Two Injured In Customs Smugglers Face-off In Ogun
One Killed, Two Injured As Customs Engage Smugglers In Ogun Republican Nigeria:
One Killed, Two Injured As Customs Engage Smugglers In Ogun
One Killed, Two Injured As Customs Engage Smugglers In Ogun Tori News:
One Killed, Two Injured As Customs Engage Smugglers In Ogun


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Pantami should not be treated as a professor — ASUU - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
7 Bandits abduct Customs officer, demand N10m ransom - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
8 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet - Julia Blaise Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info