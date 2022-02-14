One killed, two injured as customs engage smugglers in Ogun Daily Post - One Abdulrosheed Dada has reportedly been shot dead by men of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) in Ogun State. Dada, who was popularly known as Yoboro, had died after he was shot during an encounter with the NCS operatives on Ayetoro road, near ...



News Credibility Score: 99%