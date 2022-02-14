Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
Daily Post
3
The Punch
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Vanguard News
6
The Cable
7
The Nation
8
The Guardian
9
Channels Television
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Nigerian Tribune
News at a Glance
Court remands motorcycle rider for allegedly stabbing police officer to death
Vanguard News
- A motorcycle rider, Sanusi Aliu, who allegedly stabbed a police officer to death with scissors, and one other, were on Monday arraigned
4 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Peoples Gazette:
Motorcycle rider remanded in prison for stabbing policeman to death
PM News:
Okada rider Sanusi Aliu stabs police officer to death - P.M. News
News Diary Online:
Court remands motorcycle rider for alleged cop’s murder
Fresh Reporters:
Court Remands Motorcycle Rider For Alleged Cop’s Murder
More Picks
1
Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
Police arrest five for allegedly killing woman in Kano -
Nigerian Tribune,
5 hours ago
3
Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
4
NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
5
Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
6
Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
7
Bandits abduct Customs officer, demand N10m ransom -
Premium Times,
13 hours ago
8
WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates -
Legit,
7 hours ago
9
Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet -
Julia Blaise Blog,
14 hours ago
10
Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa -
The Guardian,
12 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2022 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...