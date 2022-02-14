Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Makinde approves appointment of Lekan Balogun as 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland
Daily Post  - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has approved the appointment of Senator Lekan Balogun as the 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland. Makinde approved the

45 mins ago
1 Police arrest proprietress, teacher in Delta for allegedly flogging 19-month-old baby to death - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
2 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 Police foil bandits’ attack, rescue 20 abducted victims in Niger - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
6 It’s Official: ASUU declares one-month warning strike - Premium Times, 5 hours ago
7 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 4 hours ago
8 Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet - Julia Blaise Blog, 11 hours ago
9 Again, Buhari Vows To Protect Nigerians Against Market Abuses, Social Injustices - The Street Journal, 8 hours ago
10 Makinde approves appointment of Lekan Balogun as 42nd Olubadan of Ibadanland - Daily Post, 45 mins ago
