Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz, gifts their staff a brand new car on Valentine’s day (video)



Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog



Nollywood screen divas, actress Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz, have shown love to one of their staff. The Info NG - TheinfongTheinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blogNollywood screen divas, actress Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz, have shown love to one of their staff.



News Credibility Score: 99%