News at a Glance
Actress Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz, gifts their staff a brand new car on Valentine’s day (video)
The Info NG
- Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog
Nollywood screen divas, actress Funke Akindele Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz, have shown love to one of their staff.
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Legit:
Funke Akindele and hubby gift actress' sister new car for Valentine's Day
Republican Nigeria:
Actress Funke Akindele Gifts Staff A Car As Valentine’s Gift (Video)
Naija Parrot:
Emotional moment Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz, surprised her sister with a brand new car (video)
Gist Reel:
Emotional moment Funke Akindele and husband reward staff with car (Video)
Tori News:
Actress Funke Akindele Gifts Staff A Car As Valentine’s Gift (Video)
More Picks
1
Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
2
Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 others now in our custody — NDLEA confirms arrest -
Vanguard News,
21 hours ago
4
Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu, Others, Arraigned Over Claims Of Attempted Murder By Ex-Minister -
Sahara Reporters,
16 hours ago
6
Court to rule on NIS prayer to join DSS, NIA in El-Zakzaky’s suit March 28 -
National Accord,
22 hours ago
7
ASUU directs schools not to address Pantami as professor, says its illegal -
The Guardian,
23 hours ago
8
Singer, Portable gets emotional after his baby mama treated him to a massive Valentine’s Day surprise (video) -
Yaba Left Online,
4 hours ago
9
Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM -
Prompt News,
21 hours ago
10
I am allergic to poverty – Peter Okoye spills amidst brawl with fan -
Top Naija,
5 hours ago
