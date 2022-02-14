Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Real estate: FCTA lost over N800bn revenue ― Reps investigative report
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The preliminary investigative report conducted by the Ad-hoc Committee investigating the operations and activities of Real Estate Developers

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FCT loses N800b annually in revenues from real estate sector-Reps Vanguard News:
FCT loses N800b annually in revenues from real estate sector-Reps
Real estate: FCT loses N800 billion revenue annually - Onuh – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
Real estate: FCT loses N800 billion revenue annually - Onuh – The Sun Nigeria
IGR: FCT Losses N600bn Annually To Real Estate Sector, Onuh Independent:
IGR: FCT Losses N600bn Annually To Real Estate Sector, Onuh
FCT Loses N800b Annually In Revenues From Real Estate Sector-Reps The Street Journal:
FCT Loses N800b Annually In Revenues From Real Estate Sector-Reps


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 NDLEA Releases Evidence Showing Abba Kyari Allegedly Trafficking Cocaine (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet - Julia Blaise Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 43-year-old father defiles three underage daughters - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info