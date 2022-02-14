Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kano govt re-arraigns school proprietor, 2 others over Hanifa's murder
News photo Pulse Nigeria  - The Kano state government on Monday, re-arraigned a school proprietor, Abdulmalik Tanko, 34, before a Kano High Court for alleged murder of five-year-old school pupil, Hanifa Abubakar

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 70%

 Additional Sources

HANIFA: Kano govt re-arraigns school proprietor, four others Ripples Nigeria:
HANIFA: Kano govt re-arraigns school proprietor, four others
Hanifa: Kano govt re-arraigns school owner, two others Peoples Gazette:
Hanifa: Kano govt re-arraigns school owner, two others
Hanifa: Kano govt slams fresh charges against school proprietor, 2 others Daily Nigerian:
Hanifa: Kano govt slams fresh charges against school proprietor, 2 others
Hanifa: Kano govt. re-arraigns Tanko, two others - P.M. News PM News:
Hanifa: Kano govt. re-arraigns Tanko, two others - P.M. News


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
6 Pantami should not be treated as a professor — ASUU - Daily Trust, 10 hours ago
7 Bandits abduct Customs officer, demand N10m ransom - Premium Times, 16 hours ago
8 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 9 hours ago
9 Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet - Julia Blaise Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa - The Guardian, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info