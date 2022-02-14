Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man kills neighbour over bucket of water in Kaduna
News photo Vanguard News  - A Kaduna based tailor was in a Court on Monday for allegedly killing his neighbour during an altercation over a bucket of water. 

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Kaduna tailor kills neighbour over bucket of water The Punch:
Kaduna tailor kills neighbour over bucket of water
Man Kills Neighbour Over Bucket Of Water In Kaduna The Street Journal:
Man Kills Neighbour Over Bucket Of Water In Kaduna
29-year-old tailor kills neighbour over bucket of water in Kaduna Within Nigeria:
29-year-old tailor kills neighbour over bucket of water in Kaduna
Kaduna tailor kills neighbour with pestle during domestic argument over bucket of water Republican Nigeria:
Kaduna tailor kills neighbour with pestle during domestic argument over bucket of water


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Bandits abduct Customs officer, demand N10m ransom - Premium Times, 22 hours ago
5 Child soldiers still recruited, used in fighting Nigeria’s Boko Haram war: UNICEF - Peoples Gazette, 19 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
7 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 21 hours ago
8 Insurance Industry Realised N630bn, Paid N238bn Claims In 2021 – NAICOM - Prompt News, 12 hours ago
9 NDLEA Releases Evidence Showing Abba Kyari Allegedly Trafficking Cocaine (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 17 hours ago
10 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info