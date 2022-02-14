Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Julia Fox reacts to report that she's been crying over Kanye West after he revealed he wants his family back
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Julia Fox has slammed a report that she was seen at the airport looking "tearful" over Kanye West breakup.

 

The Daily Mail reported that "it’s all over" 

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Julia Fox, Kanye West part ways after Valentine post on Kim Kardashian The Punch:
Julia Fox, Kanye West part ways after Valentine post on Kim Kardashian
Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after his social media meltdown Pulse Nigeria:
Kanye West and Julia Fox break up after his social media meltdown
Kanye West and Julia Fox are officially broken up after less than two months together. Gist Reel:
Kanye West and Julia Fox are officially broken up after less than two months together.
"I Haven Talk Glitz:
"I Haven't Cried Since 1997", Julia Fox Denies Crying Over Kanye West


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
5 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Bandits abduct Customs officer, demand N10m ransom - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
7 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 12 hours ago
8 Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet - Julia Blaise Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa - The Guardian, 17 hours ago
10 43-year-old father defiles three underage daughters - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info