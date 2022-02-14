Valentine’s Day: Man Bags 18 Months Imprisonment for Love Scam In Ilorin

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
|
2
|
Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
3
|
Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
|
4
|
How Abba Kyari negotiated release of 25kg cocaine, offered $61, 400 cash –NDLEA - The Punch,
21 hours ago
|
5
|
Child soldiers still recruited, used in fighting Nigeria’s Boko Haram war: UNICEF - Peoples Gazette,
22 hours ago
|
6
|
NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post,
23 hours ago
|
7
|
Abba Kyari: Police reveal identities of suspected international drug barons, NDLEA officials involved - Legit,
38 mins ago
|
8
|
Protest As Nigerian Customs Officers Shoot Man Dead While Chasing Smugglers In Ogun - Sahara Reporters,
9 hours ago
|
9
|
Lady in Oxlade’s Leaked Tape Calls Him Out Once Again For Snubbing Her After Being Disowned By Family (Screenshot) - Edujandon,
18 hours ago
|
10
|
Nigeria churches need cleansing, says Bishop Adeoye - The Eagle Online,
21 hours ago