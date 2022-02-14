Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Valentine’s Day: Man Bags 18 Months Imprisonment for Love Scam In Ilorin
News photo News Break  - Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court in Ilorin on Monday, convicted and sentenced a 25 year-old Olaleye Olumide

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Man bags 18 months imprisonment for love scam in Ilorin on Valentine The Punch:
Man bags 18 months imprisonment for love scam in Ilorin on Valentine's Day
Man bags 18 months jail for love scam in Ilorin Daily Post:
Man bags 18 months jail for love scam in Ilorin
Man Bags 18 Months Imprisonment for Love Scam in Ilorin Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court in Ilorin on Monday, February 14, 2022 convicted and sentenced a 25 year-old Olaleye Olumide Paul from Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State... EFCC:
Man Bags 18 Months Imprisonment for Love Scam in Ilorin Justice Muhammed Sani of the Federal High Court in Ilorin on Monday, February 14, 2022 convicted and sentenced a 25 year-old Olaleye Olumide Paul from Odo-Otin Local Government Area of Osun State...
Yahoo Boy Bags 18 Months Jail For Love Scam In Ilorin (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
Yahoo Boy Bags 18 Months Jail For Love Scam In Ilorin (Photo)
Yahoo Boy Bags 18 Months Jail For Love Scam In Ilorin (Photo) Tori News:
Yahoo Boy Bags 18 Months Jail For Love Scam In Ilorin (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
4 How Abba Kyari negotiated release of 25kg cocaine, offered $61, 400 cash –NDLEA - The Punch, 21 hours ago
5 Child soldiers still recruited, used in fighting Nigeria’s Boko Haram war: UNICEF - Peoples Gazette, 22 hours ago
6 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Abba Kyari: Police reveal identities of suspected international drug barons, NDLEA officials involved - Legit, 38 mins ago
8 Protest As Nigerian Customs Officers Shoot Man Dead While Chasing Smugglers In Ogun - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
9 Lady in Oxlade’s Leaked Tape Calls Him Out Once Again For Snubbing Her After Being Disowned By Family (Screenshot) - Edujandon, 18 hours ago
10 Nigeria churches need cleansing, says Bishop Adeoye - The Eagle Online, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info