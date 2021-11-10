Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Two teenagers to face trial over murder of RCCG pastor
Peoples Gazette  - Two teenagers to face trial over murder of RCCG pastor

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Court orders trial of two teenagers over death of RCCG pastor Vanguard News:
Court orders trial of two teenagers over death of RCCG pastor
Two teenagers face trial over alleged murder of Nigerian pastor Premium Times:
Two teenagers face trial over alleged murder of Nigerian pastor
RCCG pastor: 2 teenagers to face murder trial Prompt News:
RCCG pastor: 2 teenagers to face murder trial
Two teenagers face trial over alleged murder of Nigerian pastor Within Nigeria:
Two teenagers face trial over alleged murder of Nigerian pastor


   More Picks
1 Which African rich man does not kill people for money? - Seun Kuti asks - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
2 Only you made my world very meaningful - Businessman Olakunle Churchill professes love to Rosy Meurer on Valentines day - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla tests positive for COVID-19 just days after Prince Charles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 NSCDC arrests suspected illegal miner in Akwa Ibom - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
5 Kanu Nwankwo?s wife, Amara, celebrates their first child on his 17th birthday today (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
6 NDLEA Releases Evidence Showing Abba Kyari Allegedly Trafficking Cocaine (Video) - Republican Nigeria, 15 hours ago
7 WAEC releases 2021 GCE results for Private Candidates - Legit, 14 hours ago
8 Nigeria to have dust haze from Monday to Wednesday – NiMet - Julia Blaise Blog, 21 hours ago
9 Canada police clear key border bridge but protests still crippling Ottawa - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
10 43-year-old father defiles three underage daughters - Daily Post, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2022  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info